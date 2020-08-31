Louisville pastor encourages protests during Kentucky Derby events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big-name protest groups like Until Freedom and The Not F****** Around Coalition (NFAC) have plans to use their voices this weekend during the Kentucky Derby, and local pastor Timothy Findley Jr. said he supports their plans.
”We just don’t feel like right now is a time to have this celebratory festival when so many people are hurting and wanting justice,” Findley explained.
Findley is the founder of the Justice and Freedom Coalition, which he says is a social justice organization. He said he was the first person arrested last week out of more than 64 people during the Good Trouble Tuesday demonstration, and that’s one of the reasons he said he will continue protesting during this week’s races.
”Every protest that I have engaged in, or someone else may have organized have all been peaceful,” Findley said. “What we have seen is there has been a dramatic aggressive response from LMPD.”
Protesters are calling for action to be taken in the Breonna Taylor case. Taylor was shot and killed as three LMPD officers served a no-knock drug warrant at her home in March. Findley said the local protest groups and national groups that have marched the streets of Louisville are fighting for justice for Taylor and those who have been victims of police brutality.
Findley said they will use the Derby as a chance to make their calls for social justice even louder.
”This weekend we’re going to have every major news station, and while there won’t be any fans in the stands, we still have an opportunity to amplify our message,” the pastor said.
LMPD said they will announce their Derby security plans later this week.
