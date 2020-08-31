Man arrested in connection to Paducah shooting that left 1 dead, 4 injured

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting on Paducah’s north side that left one person dead and four injured.
Myree Marshall was arrested on Friday in Lexington, Ky. on a warrant charging him with two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
According to Paducah police, it was early in the investigation when they identified Marshall as one of the men who fired a handgun on the night of August 8.
Police got an arrest warrant for him, and on August 12 executed a search warrant at his home. They say they found a handgun, which was sent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for ballistic testing.
Marshall was charged with firing the shots that injured Cynthia White and Miranda Williams, both of Paducah.
The investigation is ongoing and further charges are anticipated.
Around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, Paducah police in the area of the 900 block of Boyd Street heard multiple gunshots.
Around the same time, the Paducah 911 Communications Center began receiving calls saying that multiple people had been fired.
When officers arrived on scene, they found five people who had been shot.
All were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Two of the men were transferred to an out-of-state hospital.
Keyshawn Childress, 32, of Mounds, Ill., was pronounced dead early on Sunday morning at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Demonta Woodward, 21, also of Mounds, was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital. He is in critical condition.
Keenan A. Parson, 25, of Marion, Ill., and Cynthia White, 28, and Miranda Williams, 29, both of Paducah, all were taken to an area hospital. They are in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
