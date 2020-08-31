Man preliminary charged for murder in case of missing New Albany woman

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in relation to a case of a missing New Albany woman last seen on August 2, according to New Albany police.
Judson Keith Hoover, 50, has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of his wife, 38-year-old Rebecca Ruth Hoover.
New Albany Chief of Police Todd Bailey said Judson has been currently charged with murder after an extensive investigation.
“The hard work and diligence of the NAPD Criminal Investigations team has revealed strong evidence indicating Judson Hoover is responsible for the death of Rebecca Hoover,” Chief Bailey said in a release.
No further details have been provided at this time by New Albany police.
Judson has been arrested and booked in Floyd County Jail.
