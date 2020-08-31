Multiple carjacking reports coming from same locations, LMPD statistics reveal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The criminals who carjack drivers seem to be hitting the same spots over and over. New data from LMPD shows that there are certain streets where there have been multiple reports of carjackings.
A victim shared her story with WAVE 3 News about when she was carjacked and almost didn’t live to see the suspect in court.
”That day, he told me he was going to kill me and I believed him,” Suzanne Bernert said.
Bernert, a retired EMS worker, has spent decades saving lives. However, many days of her own life have been spent thinking about the moment it nearly came to an end.
“He had his arm across my neck and his hand on the back of my head,” Bernert said, gesturing how the suspect gripped her. “Knowing what I know about anatomy, like I do, I kept thinking ‘I can’t move my head because he’ll snap my neck.’”
Investigators say Bernert wasn’t the suspect’s only carjacking victim. There were two others, three total within just days of each other.
In similar instances, the suspects were attacked on a residential street.
“He knows where I live, he carjacked me in front of my house,” Bernert said.
According to LMPD data, there have been 136 carjackings so far this year; the most reports have been on the East Chestnut and South Floyd Streets with 14 carjackings. The intersection is the location of Norton Hospital and Norton Children’s Hospital.
McCloskey Avenue, a short residential road, has had 13 carjackings reported, and 10 carjackings have been reported on Algonquin Parkway.
Looking at the data, the same crimes are happening in the same locations.
Retired secret service agent Greg Gitscher spoke with WAVE 3 News on a previous report with what you can do to help avoid becoming a victim.
“We call it situational awareness, keep your head on a swivel,” Gitscher said.
There are other things you can do too: Keep your cell phone out of sight while behind the wheel or leave it in your pocket. Also have your car keys separated from the rest on your key ring, and avoid keeping anything with personal information inside your car.
Victims like Bernert say there’s always the possibility of getting robbed in the back of their minds. She says she’s fortunate to know who the suspect is, but Bernert says, he’s back out on the streets after his bond had been paid by a bail project.
“Every time I hear now of a violent carjacking, it brings it back to me,” Bernert said. “I feel really bad because a lot of people will never know any justice or who did that to them.”
According to the LMPD data, each one of these cases have been marked as cleared or closed.
