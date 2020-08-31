Norton to open center for patients with long-term COVID-19 side effects

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A long-term care clinic will open for adults and pediatric patients who continue to have side effects following COVID-19.
Norton Healthcare will open the center on Sept. 17 in the Norton Healthcare Pavilion, located at 315 E. Broadway. Pediatric patients will be seen in the Novak Center, located at 411 E. Chestnut Street.
“Our COVID-19 long-term care clinics will consist of a team of multidisciplinary adult and pediatric specialists to address patients’ ongoing health needs, which can range from lung and heart to neurologic and gastrointestinal issues,” said Joseph M. Flynn, D.O., MPH, FACP, chief administrative officer, Norton Medical Group, and physician-in-chief, Norton Cancer Institute.
Flynn continued, “Data shows that up to 87% of adult COVID-19 survivors have chronic lung issues, and 20% have long-term heart conditions, among other neurological, vascular and renal medical issues,” Dr. Flynn said. “We will support these patients by connecting them with the right team of specialists who can provide ongoing treatment and follow-up care in one convenient location.”
Appointments and a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis are required for the clinic. For more information, call (502) 861-4488.
