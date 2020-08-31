Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A pedestrian died following a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 65 in Louisville.
Officers were called to I-65, between St. Catherine Street and Broadway, around 1 a.m. Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When they arrived, they found a man had been hit by a vehicle in the southbound lanes. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Mitchell said the vehicle that hit him did not stop.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
