StormTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Update

Busy week ahead of us with multiple rounds of rain/thunderstorms to track. It is the same ’ol song and dance when it comes to the risk for flash flooding this week. We won’t see a front move through to clear the air out until just before sunrise Friday. Until that happens, the risk for heavy rain will exist with any downpour that develops. In addition, there will be a risk for strong winds with a couple of the complexes of thunderstorms...mainly Wednesday and Thursday. For areas that pick up the most action on the radar, rain totals could reach/exceed 4″ by the time the Friday front arrives. We will keep you posted as each day progresses.