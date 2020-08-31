UofL psychology professor says sports are crucial for social, mental health

“It’s very important, because I feel like sports teach the children not only leadership roles, but they also teach them, ‘if you’re not first, and maybe you’re a bench player, you’re the one who can also support the team,’” Livingston said. “KHSAA, I feel, as if as long as they are listening to the medical advice, they’re the ones from the mental health aspect understand better than anyone how this will affect our youth if they don’t get back into playing sports.”