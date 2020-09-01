Baptist Health finalizes purchase of Hardin Memorial Health

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin Memorial Health will be going by a new name after its purchase by Baptist Health was finalized on Tuesday.
The location, now called Baptist Health Hardin, realigns the name of the hospital with other Baptist Health facilities in Kentucky and southern Indiana.
Finalizing the transaction comes almost three years after the Hardin Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees signed a letter of intent to sell the location to long-time manager Baptist Health.
The transaction for the Hardin County hospital includes $361.4 million in payments and future investments.
“While the name is changing, some things won’t change. You can expect the same quality healthcare you’ve come to know from familiar faces,” Baptist Health CEO Gerard Colman said. “You can also expect groundbreaking ceremonies, ribbon cuttings and announcements about new providers in the future as Baptist Health delivers on its promises to invest in the health of this community.”
A purchase agreement between Baptist Health and Hardin Memorial Health will ensure a commitment of $235 million over ten years in operating and capital investments.
Baptist Health will also invest a minimum of $150 million in the first five years to build new facilities, upgrade technology and equipment, and recruit more physicians.
