Community activist, local artists release music video to promote anti-violence in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A press conference was hosted in West Louisville to promote “Live Hard,” a song promoting anti-violence.
The video to the single was released on August 24, after a surge of violence in the city. The press conference took place at the corner of Cecil & Broadway where a 14-year-old boy was killed.
Community activist Ray Barker, also known as “Sir Friendly C”, is a retired LMPD officer who has worked with youth for over 30 years. He has committed his work to spread the message of no smoking, no alcohol, no drugs and no violence among youth.
Barker said he hopes to connect to today’s youth through music.
“Music has several effects on people. It’s a healing affect. It inspires people, it entertains people and in this music we’re asking, ’are you to live hard?’ To choose the option to live instead of dying,” Barker said.
He was joined by local artists Amoré King, Wopsworld, Theus, Arika Karamel, and Willy Haze who are featured on the track.
Artist Arika Karamel said during the press conference that she has lost loved ones and stressed the importance of having positive people around.
“I’m proud to be apart of the collaboration that we’re doing,” Arika said. “Because anytime that we can reach out and kind of put out a message that is positive, I definitely want to be apart of it.”
The music video has gone viral since its release and garnered over 18,000 views.
