1 dead, 1 in critical condition following shooting in Iroquois neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead and another man is in critical condition after a shooting reported in the Iroqouis neighborhood Tuesday evening, Louisville Metro police confirm.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, calls came in around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a double shooting on the 1400 block of Arling Avenue.
Officers arrived on scene and found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Their ages have not been determined at this time.
Both men were transported to University Hospital, where one later died. The other man remains in critical condition at this time.
Investigation is ongoing at this time by LMPD’s Homicide Unit.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
