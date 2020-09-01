Extended USDA free meal program would feed JCPS students and children not enrolled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Throughout the pandemic, the Jefferson County Public Schools has handed out around two million meals to families in need, regardless of whether they were enrolled in the district. Last week, it had to stop doing that due to federal regulations but some changes from the USDA announced Monday will likely soon allow JCPS to feed all children who need help again.
“When we returned to school on August 25th, we were required to implement the National School Lunch Program,” Julia Bauscher, JCPS Executive Administrator of Nutrition Services, said. “Thus, I could only serve children that are enrolled in JCPS.”
Bauscher said that could make life tougher for some with young children, not old enough to enroll in school, who’ve been using the service.
“At one site, we had a young mother with three children that were not school age walk a mile every day to the distribution site to pick up meals for her children,” she said.
Monday, the USDA announced it’d be extending its summer meal program through as late as the end of the year. JCPS officials said they’re still waiting on guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education as to when it can reapply for the federal program. The school district said once it gets approved, meals will be available to all 18 and under again.
“I know there are lots of people that took advantage of that,” Bauscher said. “I’m happy that we’ll be able to extend that benefit to them soon.”
Learn more about the JCPS meal program here.
