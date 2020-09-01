FORECAST: Early morning wake-up call with thunder & lightning possible overnight

- Through Thursday: Rainfall, heavy at times with a few gusty thunderstorms possible
- Oaks and Derby: Drier and pleasant with highs near 80 degrees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and thunderstorms will increase overnight (generally after 2-3 a.m. for Louisville) and some of them could be on the strong side with gusty winds and very heavy rain.
Lows will be in the lower 70s by Wednesday morning. Storm chances will largely taper off around sunrise, leaving us with a few scattered strong storms in the afternoon as highs get into the 80s again.
Widespread storms move back in on Wednesday night, and some of these could cause isolated flash flooding as they’ll be angled in such a way that they’ll produce repeated rounds of rain over the same areas.
Lows will be in the 70s Thursday morning. Thunderstorms will be likely Thursday morning along the Ohio River, gradually shifting southward into Southern Kentucky by the evening. Some of these storms could be strong during the day. Highs Thursday afternoon will be in the 80s.
Much better conditions arrive behind the front for Oaks and Derby. We’ll keep a few clouds in our Friday forecast with highs near 80 degrees. High pressure increasing later Friday night and Saturday should clear our skies. Highs on Derby Day will top out in the lower 80s.
