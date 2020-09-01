FORECAST: Multiple rounds of mid-week rain

- TODAY-THURSDAY NIGHT: Locally heavy downpours at times with localized flash flooding
- WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Stronger thunderstorms possible
- OAKS & DERBY: Clearer skies with highs near 80 degrees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s patchy fog mixes out around mid-morning.
Clouds stream overhead as we head into the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms move into the region during the afternoon; some may be strong and heavy rain producers.
Thunderstorm chances ramp up tonight; some of these thunderstorms may be on the stronger side with gusty winds.
Lows fall into the 70s by tomorrow morning. Multiple rounds of rain are in Wednesday’s forecast, with the highest chances in the morning and afternoon. Some of tomorrow’s thunderstorms may be strong with gusty winds, especially in areas southeast of Louisville.
Wednesday night looks muggy with more scattered showers and thunderstorms at times.
The soggy weather remains on Thursday as the front continues to drape itself across the Ohio Valley. Another front kicks the rain and humidity out of the region just in time for Oaks Day.
