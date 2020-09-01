FORECAST: Rounds of heavy rain through Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with our early morning showers and thunderstorms. While the heavy rain looks to move out by the late morning, additional scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Some storms may be strong. More showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight. Isolated flash flooding is possible in locations that see repeated rounds of rain today. Expect lows tonight in the 70s.