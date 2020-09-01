FORECAST: Rounds of heavy rain through Thursday

- TODAY-THURSDAY: Locally heavy downpours at times with localized flash flooding
- TODAY: Strong thunderstorms possible
- OAKS & DERBY: Sunnier skies with highs near 80°
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with our early morning showers and thunderstorms. While the heavy rain looks to move out by the late morning, additional scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Some storms may be strong. More showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight. Isolated flash flooding is possible in locations that see repeated rounds of rain today. Expect lows tonight in the 70s.
Thunderstorms are likely Thursday morning before our best rain chances gradually shift southward into Southern Kentucky by the evening. Isolated flash flooding is once again a threat with Thursday’s rain. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the 80s. Shower chances push south into Tennessee Thursday night as the front begins to pass through the region. Clouds decrease overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s.
The cold front leaves behind drier, cooler, and less humid weather just in time for Oaks and Derby on Friday and Saturday. Highs as we head into the weekend look to stay in the 70s for most.
