FORECAST: Soggy at times the next few days; drier for Oaks and Derby

- Through Thursday: Rainfall, heavy at times with a few gusty thunderstorms possible
- Oaks and Derby: Drier and pleasant with highs near 80 degrees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunderstorm chances ramp up tonight; some of these thunderstorms may be on the stronger side with gusty winds. Lows fall into the 70s by tomorrow morning.
Multiple rounds of rain are in Wednesday’s forecast, with the highest chances in the morning and afternoon. Some of tomorrow’s thunderstorms may be strong with gusty winds, especially in areas southeast of Louisville.
Wednesday night looks muggy with more scattered showers and thunderstorms at times. More rounds of thunderstorms and heavy rain likely. We’ll need to watch for “training” of the rain bands for flash flooding. Highs in the 80s. Some drying out possible into Southern Indiana by the afternoon.
Much better conditions arrive behind the front for Oaks and Derby. We’ll keep a few clouds in our Friday forecast with highs near 80 degrees. High pressure increasing later Friday night and Saturday should clear our skies. Highs on Derby Day will top out in the lower 80s.
