Gov. Beshear confirms 807 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 15 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - At the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort Tuesday, Governor Beshear provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
Beshear began Tuesday’s conference asking for volunteers to become poll workers. He said that there is a need for poll workers as elections are coming up in November.
“We now have more than 3,100 Kentuckians who have signed up to volunteer,” Beshear said.
To sign up to become a poll worker, visit elect.ky.gov.
Beshear reported Tuesday as one of the higher updates on cases per day. There were 807 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday, with 150 of those cases as kids 18 years old or under.
The total number of COVID-19 cases within the commonwealth is now reported as 49,185 since March 6.
There were 15 new deaths due to the virus reported on Tuesday.
Long-term care facilities reported six new residents cases and 13 new staff cases, with four new deaths reported.
Child care facilities have reported four new staff cases and one new child case.
Dr. Steven Stack, director of the Kentucky Department of Public Health, said the positivity rate for COVID-19 cases now sits at 4.4 percent.
With the running of the Kentucky Oaks, Kentucky Derby and the upcoming Labor Day weekend, Dr. Stack continued to urge following safety guidelines to prevent spread of the virus.
“Enjoy Labor Day weekend, but wash your hands, watch your distance and wear a mask,” Dr. Stack said. “This is important because after these other holidays we’ve seen explosions of this disease, so what you choose to do this weekend could have impacts for months to come.”
The governor also announced that the contract with outside contractor Ernst & Young helping with unemployment claims in Kentucky would be extended through to the end of the year.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
