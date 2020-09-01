1 injured in shooting near Speedway gas station on Southside Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was transported to the hospital after being shot on Southside Drive Tuesday night near a Speedway gas station.
The shooting was first reported in the 6800 block of Southside Drive around 8:30 p.m., a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News.
After officers arrived and found the gunshot victim, the person was transported to UofL Hospital. Their condition has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
