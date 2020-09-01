Louisville-based nonprofit sending water treatment system aiding hurricane relief efforts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new water treatment system providing thousands of gallons of clean, safe water is being sent from Louisville to communities in Louisiana as part of hurricane relief efforts.
Waterstep, a Louisville based non-profit offering water treatment, sanitation programs and hygeine education, is sending a portable Water on Wheels cart to Louisiana to aid those affected by the destruction of Hurricane Laura.
The “W.O.W.” cart is a portable water treatment system that is able to be quickly deployed, containing materials needed to create safe water for drinking, cooking, bathing and cleaning.
Two disaster response teams, Siren’s Project from Kennesaw, Georgia and Reach Out WorldWide based in Los Angeles attended a training session with Waterstep representatives to learn how to set-up and operate the system before sending it off to communities west of Baton Rouge.
Waterstep says it has responded to 15 different national disasters since 2009 and has provided safe water to more than three million people worldwide in disaster relief and water initiative efforts.
For more information on WaterStep and how to make a donation, visit their website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.