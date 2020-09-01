Louisville man’s body identified nearly 30 years after disappearance

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - DNA technology is now providing answers in an almost 30-year-old missing person’s case that went cold.
The body of Kenneth Wayne Watters was identified through a previous DNA sample from his mother 28 years after he vanished, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department revealed on Facebook Monday.
His body was first recovered from the Ohio River, in Harrison County, Indiana, near Evans Landing in 1992.
The department states the then unidentified remains were later exhumed from Cedar Hill Cemetery.
“Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Detective Burks contacted Indiana State Police’s Indianapolis Regional Crime Lab and worked with Analyst Lisa Robins to obtain a DNA profile from the remains,” the release states.
Investigators then entered the newly developed DNA profile into CODIS, a national DNA index.
“With a 99.9999% probability, the DNA submission identified Kenneth Wayne Watters (dob: 07-13-1961) through a profile previously developed from a DNA submission of Mr. Watters’ mother,” the sheriff’s department wrote.
Watters’ family subsequently submitted DNA comparison standards to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification through the Louisville Police Dept., according to HCSD.
Watters was reported missing to the Louisville Police Department by his family on Dec. 2, 1991.
“A complete investigation of Mr. Watters’ cause and manner of death is being conducted,” the sheriff’s department wrote. “A forensic anthropologist is being contacted to complete a full examination of Mr. Watters’ remains.”
Investigators informed Watters’ family of their findings Friday.
