Man dies following shooting near Speedway gas station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot near a Speedway gas station Tuesday evening has died.
The shooting was first reported in the 6800 block of Southside Drive around 8:30 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
After officers arrived, they found a man had been shot multiple times.
The victim was transported to UofL Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Smiley said.
His name has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
