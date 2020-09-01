Man killed in Merriwether gas station shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a shooting in Merriwether Tuesday night and Louisville Metro Police detectives are investigating what led to the deadly incident. It happened at a Marathon gas station.
Calls were first made to dispatchers around 10 p.m. of a shooting in the 1500 block of South Shelby Street, LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed.
Officers arrived and found a man in his late teens or early 20s that had been shot.
He was transported to UofL Hospital where he died shortly after.
The investigation is being handled by the LMPD Homicide Unit. Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.