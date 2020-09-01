1 of 2 men killed in Iroquois neighborhood shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One of two men who died after being shot in the Iroquois neighborhood has been identified.
The shooting was reported in the 1400 block of Arling Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Officers arrived on scene and found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both men were transported to University Hospital, where one later died. The other man was reported in critical condition at UofL Hospital at the time, but was later confirmed dead by police.
One of the victims was identified as James Donald Howard Jr., 54, by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Homicide investigators said there would not be any arrests at this time and believed all parties were accounted for, however the information is preliminary and subject to change.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.