Ordinance filed to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An ordinance has been filed looking to protect LGBTQ minors in Louisville from the practice of conversion therapy, which seeks to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
The new ordinance, which was filed Monday by Councilman Bill Hollander along with co-sponsors Councilwoman Jessica Green, Councilwoman Nicole George, and Councilman Brandon Coan, would attempt to make Louisville the second Kentucky city to ban conversion therapy, according to a news release.
Covington banned the act of conversion therapy back in March.
The Louisville ordinance mirrors a statewide ban receiving historic discussion in Frankfort a week ago during an interim joint meeting of the Kentucky General Assembly’s Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations Committee.
Twenty other states across the United States have banned the practice of conversion therapy on minors by licensed therapists, along with dozens of cities.
The Trevor Project issued a study in 2019 where five percent of respondents, 34,000 LGBTQ youth between the ages of 13 to 24, reported being subject to conversion therapy.
The report also states that 42 percent of the LGBTQ youth that underwent conversion therapy reported a suicide attempt in the past year, more than twice the rate of peers who did not report undergoing conversion therapy. 57 percent of transgender and non-binary youth who had undergone conversion therapy also reported a suicide attempt within the past year.
Community Affairs, Health and Education Committee has been assigned the ordinance, and it will likely be considered on September 9 or September 23.
