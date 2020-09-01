3 sentenced in 2019 murder case; Family keeps victim’s memory alive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The three people who reached plea agreements in a 2019 Evansville murder case have been sentenced.
Joan Paul and Angela Paul were sentenced Monday morning to 30 years in prison. Gary Anderson was sentenced to six years.
Anderson reached a plea agreement in early August, and the Pauls reached theirs in July.
All faced charges in connection to the murder of Evonne Pullen.
Police say her body was found in November buried under concrete in a garage where the Pauls used to live.
The Coroner’s Office ruled her death as a result of blunt force trauma.
It was an emotional day for those who knew Evonne Pullen well.
Both her mother and her aunt took to the stand to paint a picture of who she was while also facing those responsible for taking her life.
Tearfully, JoAnn Thiel recalls the last time she saw her daughter two years ago.
“I would have hugged her a little longer, I would have told her an extra time or two that I love her,” said Thiel. “I would have just held on a little bit tighter.”
In court, Thiel faced the three individuals responsible for her daughter’s death and for burying her body in a garage.
“When I think of my daughter, two words come to mind; it’s always been faith and trust,” said Thiel.
Her daughter, Evonne Pullen, was loyal and trustworthy. Her mother says she, unfortunately, put her trust in the wrong people. Thiel’s friend also spoke on Evonne’s behalf.
“For me, it was that her life mattered, that she is going to be missed, that she brought value to this world,” said Judi Guliuzzo.
Now that those responsible for her death received the maximum penalty behind bars, Thiel feels a sense of relief.
“I walked out of that courtroom a different person,” said Theil. “I was just like, what kind of time is acceptable when you lose a child this way?”
Thiel knew that whatever decision that happened in court would not bring her daughter back, but she feels she represented her daughter as best she could. She now hopes to find more ways to keep her legacy alive.
“I felt like it was important to represent her. For the beautiful person that she was. That was my goal. I wanted her to be seen,” said Theil.
Thiel tells 14 News she has her sights set on doing more to help people like her daughter. She is just glad to be able to move past this part of the process.
