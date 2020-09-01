Several downtown hotels to reopen this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several hotels in our area are preparing to reopen this week.
Hotel Distil reopened on Tuesday after suspending its services during the pandemic. The hotel will have enhanced health and safety protocols including:
- Physical contact will be limited when possible.
- Social distancing markers have been installed in all public spaces and elevators.
- Partitions have been installed at hotel’s front desk.
- Guests now have access to hand-sanitizing stations throughout the hotel and the use of face masks is mandatory for all guests and employees.
- Face masks will be available free of charge in the event that guests do not have their own.
- Mobile check-in is available through the Marriott Bonvoy™ mobile app.
- Valet service is currently not available for parking.
Some area hotels are beginning to see an increase in demand, particularly on weekends.
Louisville Marriott Downtown will return to operations this Friday, September 4, following the recommended CDC and state guidelines.
