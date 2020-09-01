Shooting at Shively night club kills man, wounds woman

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities are looking for the persons involved in a deadly shooting early Monday outside a Shively night club.
Det. Patrick Allen, public information officer for the Shively Police Department, said officers called to X-clusive, a club located at 3608 7th Street Road just before 3 a.m. Monday. found a man in his late 30s with a gunshot wound to his neck and a woman who had been wounded in the wrist.
Both victims were taken to University of Louisville Hopsital where the man, identified as Torre Foree, 38, of Louisville, died. Injuries to the woman are described as non-life threating. She is expected to recover.
Detectives say a fight occurred inside the club leading to those involved being been removed from the building by security. Once they were outside, the disagreement continuted in the parking lot and led to the gunfire that struck Foree and the woman.
No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Shively police at 502-448-6181 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 502-930-2SPD (2773).
