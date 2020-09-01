StormTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Edition

Almost there! Just another solid 48 hours ahead of an active radar with waves of showers and thunderstorms. Some of which will be strong/severe at times along with the risk to produce Flash Flood Warnings. We will only see a slight increase in coverage this afternoon with the main stormy flow kicking in tonight into early Wednesday. In fact, Wednesday and Thursday mornings look to be busy for the area so a heads up on that.
The drier air will punch in north to south on Thursday which will set the stage for a nice Oaks and Derby Day. The only rain issue to watch will be far southern sections of KY on Friday in case the front slows down a bit. But we’ll keep that risk low for now.
A stronger serious of fronts and low pressure will push in just after Labor Day next week. I will give you a hint on today’s video of this setup but I go into more detail on the Earliest Alert Outlook which is at the bottom of the WAVE 3 Weather App and on the WAVE 3 News App on Firestick/Roku devices.
Have a Goode one!
