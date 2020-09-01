Teacher creates song to commemorate this unusual Derby

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Derby in September with no fans and a pandemic. It’s safe to say this Derby will be one will not be forgotten. A WAVE Country teacher is using her music skills to teach her students about what’s happening now.
Faith Murphy is a music teacher at St. Francis School in Goshen. She loves working with her students.
“They are always your biggest fans,” Murphy said. “It’s very hard to have a bad day when everyone thinks you are a rock star.”
When schools closed in March, Murphy knew she had to do something to engage her students she teaches in person and virtually. She grabbed her iPhone, MacBook and her family.
“That’s been really great too because it’s kept us creating and growing through this hard time,” Murphy said.
Murphy has made about 30 videos she’s shared with her students. Her latest one is called September Derby. She wrote the song herself.
“I started thinking how ironic it was that we were having a derby in September and what that meant to us as a city,” Murphy said. “I picked up some props in the seasonal section at Kroger.
Murphy used a plastic Derby-themed backdrop.
“I strategically placed the iPhone in different spots of that back drop so it looked like different scenes,” Murphy said. “Costume wise, I just grabbed whatever I had around the house. Believe it or not, I always have a lot of adhesive mustaches.”
Murphy is a character in each box. From a horse, a jockey, and wearing a mask to mark the time we are in.
“When they are that young you just want them to move to the beat, sing, and have fun,” Murphy said.
While the Derby is the most exciting two minutes in sports, Murphy hopes this is the most exciting song you hear this Derby.
“Two minutes of smiling and laughing,” Murphy said.
To watch the September Derby video by Murphy, click here.
