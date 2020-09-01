Tiz the Law trainer on protesters: ‘You’re not allowed to shoot them and they’re allowed to shoot you’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Tiz the Law trainer Barclay Tagg spoke about protesters and the 146th Kentucky Derby on Tuesday.
“I don’t know what these guys are going to do, these rioters, who knows? All I know is you’re not allowed to shoot them and they’re allowed to shoot you. That’s what it looks like to me,” he said. “I don’t know what to think about it.”
In addition to training the favorite in Saturday’s race, Tagg also trained Funny Cide who won the Kentucky Derby in 2003.
Protesters have stated they are boycotting the Derby because a decision on whether or not to charge the officers in the death of Breonna Taylor has not been made.
Taylor was shot and killed by LMPD officers who were serving a warrant at her apartment on March 13.
