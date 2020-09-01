West Louisville COVID-19 testing site opens on semi-permanent basis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new COVID-19 testing site in West Louisville is up and running. Unlike some of the others that have come and gone in the city, this one will operate on a more permanent basis.
The testing site at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA will be there at least until testing is no longer necessary.
The people who live in West Louisville say it’s a benefit to the entire area. “This allows people who don’t have health care, can’t afford health care, to come and be tested,” said West Louisville resident Frank Anderson.
Anderson is recovering from COVID-19. He got tested, hoping to return to being and active member in the community without posing a health risk to others.
He said he wants others to understand the risks that COVID-19 pose to his community, specifically the black population, whose infection rate is proportionately higher than others.
This testing site is being run by Norton Health Care, who said they hope to provide an easy opportunity for drive-thru testing or walk-up appointments.
“This provides an opportunity to… fit health care in to what their life really needs right now,” said Director of Norton’s respiratory illness testing centers Sam Zuegge.
Some of those who were tested Tuesday said they could see the benefits of this testing location.
“A lot of folks can’t afford, don’t have vehicles or transportation to get to this site,” said Frank Anderson, “but they can get to this site on the bus line. One reason why I like this one here is it is on one of the major bus lines.”
This semi- permanent site will operate three days a week by appointment only.
Tests will be administered on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Up to 300 people can be tested each day.
You can make an appointment here.
