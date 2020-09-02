Angel Tree letters needed to get appointment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree campaign will start next week.
The Angel Tree program helps families with clothes, toys and food for Christmas.
Families in Jefferson, Oldham, Bullitt and Spencer counties in Kentucky will be able to pick up registration appointment letters starting on Sept. 8.
The letter is needed to set up an appointment in October.
The letters will be given out each weekday between 9 a.m. and noon then 1 to 4 p.m. at the Salvation Army, located at 911 South Brook Street. Face masks are required inside the building.
