18 COVID-related deaths, 816 new cases confirmed in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eighteen COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Kentucky Wednesday, bringing the statewide total of deaths in the last three days to 36.
Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the deaths in his daily media briefing, saying 966 Kentuckians have died from complications due to COVID-19 since March.
The state had 816 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday. One-hundred sixteen of those cases were in kids 18 and younger, with 207 from students in K-12 schools.
Beshear said the daily COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 4.71%.
Hospitalizations in Kentucky for virus-related illnesses stands at 589, with 138 patients in the intensive care unit.
The number of tests performed in the Commonwealth is quickly climbing, and Beshear said there have been at least 894,808 COVID-19 tests performed in the state as of Wednesday.
At least 10,463 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Kentucky, the governor confirmed.
When talking about the importance of mask-wearing, the governor stressed his disappointment that many believe mask mandates and social-distancing guidelines are politically motivated.
“It baffles me how this has become political,” he said. “I have a White House document that states we should have a mask mandate.”
The current statewide mask mandate is set to expire on Sept. 10, but the governor said he plans to extend it another 30 days.
Before his closing comments, Beshear urged anyone celebrating the Kentucky Derby to keep gatherings small as to prevent the spread of the virus.
