COVID-19 spike could come after Derby, Labor Day in Louisville, health official says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Louisville prepares for protests at the Kentucky Derby and other celebrations over Labor Day weekend, concerns are growing over a possible coronavirus outbreak. In Mayor Greg Fischer’s COVID-19 update Tuesday, Louisville’s chief health strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer warned that COVID-19 is still spreading like wildfire.
“COVID is in every zip code in our community, so just be aware that it is everywhere,” she said.
Even as reports of new coronavirus cases in Louisville trend down, the city’s current positivity rate of nearly 10% is up about four points from July and more than double the state’s positivity rate of 4.7%.
“And the main reason we are in the red is we don’t have the public health capacity right now to keep up with the number of new cases that are coming in,” Moyer said.
Following what’s expected to be a busy holiday weekend, COVID-19 could spike again in Louisville as it did in July when new cases quadrupled three weeks after Independence Day.
“The virus doesn’t care about Derby Day or Labor day or how much we see our friends or relatives it just wants to infect as many people as it possibly can,” Fischer said.
To avoid a mid-September spike, Fischer explained that people should continue what they’ve already done including wearing face masks, washing hands, and social distancing. For those planning parties, Dr. Moyer suggested keeping things small.
“Please go small, include only those people that are already in your close social group,” she said.
Moyer added that gatherings should be limited to 10 people or less and those with chronic conditions should just stay home.
Gov. Andy Beshear also addressed weekend gatherings Wednesday in his COVID-19 briefing.
“Let’s not look back and say something as special as what this weekend can be turned into the time when this virus got out of control,” he said.
