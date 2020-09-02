Family of Louisville man identified nearly 30 years after disappearance finally gets closure

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - DNA technology is now providing answers in an almost 30-year-old missing person’s case that went cold.
The body of Kenneth Wayne Watters was identified through a previous DNA sample from his mother 28 years after he vanished, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department revealed on Facebook Monday.
His body was first recovered from the Ohio River, in Harrison County, Indiana, near Evans Landing in 1992.
“There’s a family out there somewhere that needs closure,” Chris Burks, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy who lead the investigation, said, regarding the once open John Doe case.
The department states the then unidentified remains were exhumed from Cedar Hill Cemetery in June 2020, while investigating an ultimately unrelated case with the help of county coroner Gary Gilley.
“Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Detective Burks contacted Indiana State Police’s Indianapolis Regional Crime Lab and worked with Analyst Lisa Robins to obtain a DNA profile from the remains,” the release states.
When he recently started looking into the case, Burks said there were only two items in the investigative file: a news article from 1997 and a previous order to exhume the body from 2012.
Investigators then entered the newly developed DNA profile into CODIS, a national DNA index.
“With a 99.9999% probability, the DNA submission identified Kenneth Wayne Watters (DOB: 07-13-1961) through a profile previously developed from a DNA submission of Mr. Watters’ mother,” the sheriff’s department wrote.
Watters’ family subsequently submitted DNA comparison standards to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification through the Louisville Police Dept., according to HCSD.
“I had nightmares thinking about this mom having passed before we got to talk to her,” Gilley said.
Watters was reported missing to the Louisville Police Department by his family on Dec. 2, 1991.
Investigators informed Watters’ family of their findings Friday.
“I just went in and said, ‘Ma’am, there’s no easy way to tell you this, but we’ve recovered the remains of your brother,’” Burks said, explaining Watters’ sister was the first family member he spoke to.
“Friday, that’s when he died to me,” Gladys Officer, 84, Watters’ mother, said. “He’d been gone, but he died Friday.”
Michelle Seabrooks, Watters’ niece, said the investigators are now part of her family.
“We asked for help, we put out fliers, we did everything that we were supposed to do,” Seabrooks said. “At the end of the day, these men that don’t know us, didn’t know my uncle, he was a body that a fisherman found, they took care of him as if he was one of theirs.”
Burks said he worked on the investigation piece-by-piece in between other assignments.
“That’s the portion of this job that I like,” Burks said. “That is the best feeling to be able to give the family closure.”
Gilley said the moment was a highlight of his career.
“One of the two or three most awesome things I’ve ever done in my life,” he said. “It gives me cold chills at this time to even talk about it.”
He adds he wanted to close the case and give Officer answers while she is alive.
“Last week, I prayed and asked the Lord to let me find out what happened before I left,” Officer said. “Before he took me home.”
The family said it’s upset about what they saw as a lack of involvement from LMPD in a case they believe involved foul play.
“We’ve got closure to know he’s not missing anymore,” Watters’ niece said. “We’ve got closure to know he’s not coming back, but for me and for my family, because they feel the same way, we want to know what happened to him.”
According to the sheriff’s department, a complete investigation of Watters’ cause and manner of death is being conducted by a forensic anthropologist.
