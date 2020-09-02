Federal grand jury indicts 3 for crimes committed during civil unrest in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people arrested for looting during civil unrest in Louisville have been indicted by a federal grand jury.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky announced the indictment Wednesday.
Two suspects, Jordan K. Johnson and Frederick F. Reed, ware accused of conspiring with a third person to burglarize the Kroger Pharmacy at 2710 W. Broadway on June 2 to steal drugs.
Johnson and Reed are also charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substance, Xanax. Johnson faces an additional charge of gun possession by a felon.
An indictment was also returned against De’Aisjia S. Shrivers for the theft of guns from a licensed dealer. According to the indictment, Shrivers helped others in the theft of three firearms from a business on June 2. Shrivers is also charged with one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
“In Louisville we honor and protect lawful protest, but loot our businesses and expect to go to federal prison,” said United States Attorney Russell Coleman in a release announcing the indictments.
To date, 11 people have been indicted on federal charges for crimes committed during with civil unrest in Louisville.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.