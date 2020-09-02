Floyd County’s new prosecutor has big shoes to fill after passing of successor

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - After the passing of Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson, the office had to replace not only a prosecuting attorney, but a leader and a friend.
Henderson passed away after a battle with Lyme disease. His Chief Deputy Prosecutor will now take over, but it won’t be easy.
Chris Lane was chosen by his peers to fill that role. He said he can’t fill Henderson’s shoes, and he can only hope to honor them by holding everyone in the county accountable.
“We don’t just hold others accountable, we hold ourselves accountable and work hard to improve,” said Lane. “That, kind of, is the easy part. The hard part is dealing with the sadness of losing someone you care about.”
Chris Lane is familiar with New Albany and Floyd County. He’s a New Albany High School Graduate.
He’s been a prosecuting attorney under Keith Henderson for years.
He plans to move the office forward under tragic circumstances.
“We are going to work and strive to do the best job that we can,” said Lane, “and that’s how we’ll honor Keith. And we’ll continue to hold people accountable. We’re not going to allow that to change. So that’s the best way to honor Keith. I won’t be Keith. I can’t be Keith, Nor will I try to be Keith. He was an Amazing prosecutor.”
While Henderson was sick, his deputy prosecutors handled all of his cases.
He announced his illness back in January before passing in early August. He served 18 years in the role.
