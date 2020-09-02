FORECAST: 1-3″ of rain overnight; Flash flood WATCH in place

- THROUGH THURSDAY: Rainfall, heavy at times with a few gusty thunderstorms possible
- OAKS & DERBY: Drier and pleasant with highs near 80 degrees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances will increase as the low-level jet strengthens. This will provide a lift for additional showers and thunderstorms across the region overnight. Heavy rainfall is possible and a FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in place overnight until 10 a.m. Thursday.
The Thursday morning commute will likely be a challenge along and south of the Ohio River with heavy rain and isolated flash flooding ongoing near sunrise. Additional scattered to numerous storms will fire up along and south of I-64 in the afternoon.
While we’ll see some dry time Thursday evening, a broken band of showers and a rumble or two of thunder will attempt to move through southern Indiana and north-central Kentucky mainly after midnight.
Lows will be in the 60s by Friday morning. Friday is Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville and it promises to be a decent one. Aside from an ongoing shower in Southern Kentucky in the morning, most of the day will be pleasant and less humid. A canopy of high clouds will rule most of the daylight hours.
We’ll keep a few clouds in our Friday forecast with highs near 80 degrees. High pressure increasing later Friday night and Saturday should clear our skies.
Highs on Derby Day will top out in the lower 80s.
