George Hauck, most popular man in Germantown-Schnitzelburg, dies at 100

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – George Hauck, the creator of the Dainty Fest and long-time store owner, has died. He was 100 years old.
His store, Hauck’s Handy Shop, was a staple in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood. The store opened its doors in 1912 and was sold in January 2019.
At his 99th birthday celebration Hauck said, “I guess if you lead a good clean life, and mind your own business and work like hell, it’s surprising how quick you get there and how fast time goes by and how many wonderful people you have met.”
A parade to celebrate his 100th birthday was held in March.
In addition to the Dainty Fest, Hauck also created the Schnitzelburg #1 Citizen Dinner and was a WWII veteran.
