Neighbors, business owners respond to Tuesday night’s deadly shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A day after three deadly shootings left four people dead across central and south Louisville, the people who live and work in those neighborhoods were still shaken up.
A man was shot and killed outside a Marathon gas station on Shelby Street Tuesday, a Louisville Metro Police spokesperson told WAVE 3 News.
The gas station is just feet from Dairy Del, a popular ice cream parlor. The parlor’s manager, Martha Waltman, told WAVE 3 News she woke up to several text messages from employees who were working while the shooting happened. She said the shop was closing for the night and had served small children just minutes before shots rang out.
“Everybody got really scared,” Waltman said. “We had just kids in, so it was very frightening for them.”
Those gunshots capped an evening’s worth of violence in the area.
An hour and a half earlier, an LMPD spokesperson said a man was shot and fatally wounded at a Speedway gas station on Southside Drive.
Noor Hassan owns the Juba Halal Marketplace across the street from the Speedway. He told WAVE 3 News he was helping customers when he heard the police sirens. That’s when he went outside his store to see what happened.
“I see all this area is police and somebody told me someone was shot on the front of the gas station,” Hassan said. “Then I stayed back to my store, and it’s time to close my store, and I closed my store, and I left to my home.”
Wednesday, he reopened his business but still felt unsafe.
”When you see the gas station, you see what happened last night,” Hassan said. ”For a couple days, you see, you [are] remembering. You say, ‘This is not safe.’”
Three hours before that, around 5:30 p.m., LMPD officers responded to a double shooting in the 1400 block of Arling Avenue.
Officers arrived on scene and found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Brianna Corrigan lives next door to the shooting. She told WAVE 3 News she heard her neighbors arguing, and heard gunshots soon after. Minutes later, she said her front yard was covered in police tape and the two men were lying on the ground.
”I was scared,” Corrigan said. “I instantly put my son in the back of the house and made sure that he was okay. I mean, I put one in the chamber. I didn’t know what was going to happen next.”
Both men were transported to University Hospital and later pronounced dead.
On Wednesday, flowers were planted in the ground, serving as physical reminders of an evening Corrigan and her neighbors won’t soon forget.
“It’s really everywhere and we really just have to think about ourselves and our own safety and who we surround ourselves with,” Corrigan said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, LMPD had not made an arrest in connection to any of the three shootings.
