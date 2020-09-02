New pathway opens at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a new way to enjoy Waterfront Botanical Gardens. The new Beargrass Creek Pathway was opened on Wednesday.
The new pathway is a 1,720-foot winding path that connects the Butchertown Greenway to the Gardens. It is a new entry point for walkers and cyclists, and is ADA accessible.
The path includes three bridges set over a waterfall stream, reclaimed limestone seating and lots of greenery.
The project is to help celebrate and educate on the natural assets here in Louisville.
Over 500 plants have been planted at the entry point. and in just a few months it will become a woodland garland experience.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.