2 shot in Seymour home

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) – Two people were shot at a home in Seymour after a witness told police someone knocked on the door and opened fire.
Officers were called to the 300 block of South Vine Street around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting, according to the Seymour Police Department.
When officers arrived, they found the two gunshot victims.
The shooting victims were flown to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Their conditions have not been released.
A person who was at the home told officers there was a knock at the door and when they opened it someone wearing a hoodie displayed a weapon and fired through the front door, according to Seymour police.
Officers searched the home and found numerous bullet casings, bullets and bullet fragments.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Seymour Police Department at (812) 522-1234.
