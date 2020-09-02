StormTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Update

We are still in the zone for gusty thunderstorms and heavy rain. The risk will ramp back up this afternoon and especially late tonight. Once again, only localized areas in WAVE Country are going to get the higher impacts from this setup.
The video today will cover how things are looking as of this morning but I urge caution in stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for the latest info.
I will also cover OAKS/DERBY and the changing setup for next week.
Have a Goode one!
