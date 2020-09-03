Bader’s store employee accused of shooting customer fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A store employee is accused of shooting a customer following an altercation.
Officers said Charles V.M. Moore called 911 to report an issue he was having with a customer in the 300 block of South 1st Street, at Bader’s Food Mart, around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Minutes later, officers were flagged down at University of Louisville Hospital and were told a shooting victim had driven himself there. The shooting victim told police he was shot at Bader’s Food Mart by an employee. The victim said he was in a verbal altercation with the employee and the employee shot him after he left the store, according to Mitchell.
When officers arrived at the store, Mitchell said Moore admitted to firing a shot and showed police the rifle he used. In a Mirandized statement, Moore stated he was in an altercation with the victim and the victim threw items at him, according to Mitchell.
Moore was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with assault.
Paula Bader, the owner of the store said Moore has been terminated.
“I wish the two hotheads could talk civilly to each other,” Bader said.
