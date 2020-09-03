Body of missing New Albany woman was found in storage shed

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) – The body of a woman who police believe was murdered by her husband was discovered inside of a storage shed, according to investigators.
Rebecca Hoover, 38, was discovered in a storage shed that was rented by her husband, Judson Hoover, 50, in Louisville, New Albany Police Department chief Todd Bailey and Floyd County prosecutor Chris Lane revealed during a press conference Thursday morning.
Rebecca Hoover was reported missing on Aug. 2, according to New Albany police. Officers search her home on Aug. 4 and nothing was discovered, Bailey said.
Later that month, officials received information from a family member that lead them to believe Hoover’s disappearance may have been criminal.
Bailey said after that, investigators recovered evidence and information that indicated Judson Hoover was likely responsible for her death. Lane said they believe her death occurred around Aug. 2.
Judson Hoover has been arrested and booked in Floyd County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.