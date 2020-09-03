Businesses tied to Derby struggle with canceled events, race without fans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - So much has changed leading up to Kentucky Derby 146, and what is still unknown at this time is the full economic impact and total dollars lost by our city and the businesses here.
In March, WAVE 3 News was working on stories leading up to what-- at the time-- was to be the usual May Derby. One of the businesses highlighted was Griffin Derby City Hatters, but when we went back to the shop in August, it wasn’t hard to spot the impact of a Derby without fans.
“I’ve been basically shut down and packed up for the last two and a half months,” owner Olivia Griffin said. “I had to move everything out of sight and then board everything up.”
Many of the downtown businesses that focus on Derby and tourism are not only trying to make ends meet without the usual Derby crowds, but also have dealt with riots, protests and looting.
Griffin has been supportive of the protests-- even storing supplies for events at her shop, and donating time and money. But without the usual dollars coming in, it has still been tough.
“Since March I haven’t made a dime on the hat shop, which has been really hard, but I just have to look forward and find new income streams,” Griffin said. “I haven’t gotten any inquires about Derby specific hats. I think everyone is just waiting on pins and needles.”
It’s a similar story for other businesses that rely on Derby and the surrounding events for their livelihoods. Normally the Derby brings roughly $400 million to our local economy. It is money that many of these businesses now will never see.
“I moved to Kentucky for the Kentucky Derby, for making hats for it, because I’ve been making hats for 11 years, and this is the biggest hat event in the country,” Griffin said.
She has been able to keep her head up, running another downtown business, a tiki bar, and trying to adapt and give back by starting hat workshops and after school sewing programs to help kids in the west end. She hopes that this year will be about bringing people together, no matter how much has changed.
“Derby is a spirit,” she said. “To me, the feeling of Derby and the spirit in Kentucky is something I’m focusing on, which is one of bringing people together, making good food, dressing up, stepping out, a lot of people just celebrate at home with their friends and family, and that might be the way to do it this year, Derby at home.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.