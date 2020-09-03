The Clarksville Parks Department needs help naming its new baby goat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Clarksville Parks Department has a job for you, and it’s not at all baaaad. The department has a new addition to the team - a baby goat, born at Ray Lawrence Park.
The new bundle of joy is part of a family of goats, that maintains the grass and vegetation around the park, where the terrain is too steep for humans to tend.
People can submit names for the female goat on the Clarksville Parks and Rec Facebook page through Labor Day.
Parks employees will pick their top three and the public will vote on the winner.
