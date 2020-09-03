Column: A powerful moment of unity

The unity was so powerful. As was the hope. All these athletes were saying Black lives mattered enough to stop playing for days. They were saying the 400 years of slavery and segregation and their aftermath must be addressed. They were recognizing that Black lives do not matter, but should matter, as much as White lives in these United States of America. To have these many athletes from across the sports world join together in such a unified action moment is extremely powerful and hopeful. Athletes entertain us, but they also forge powerful cultural forces that bear fruit aplenty. That is real reason to hope. It was a powerful moment of unity. It was a powerful moment of hope.