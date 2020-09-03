Column: A powerful moment of unity

It was a powerful moment of unity. It was a powerful moment of hope. It started on Aug. 26 with the Milwaukee Bucks deciding not to play their NBA playoff game scheduled that day. However, it really started well before that moment. It was a powerful moment of unity. It was a powerful moment of hope.
In one way, the moment started with the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake on Aug. 23. He was shot in the back seven times by a White policeman at close range in Kenosha, Wisc. Blake is Black. He did not die, but is paralyzed in the lower half of his body. The shooting was caught on cameras. There were immediate and widespread street demonstrations. It was a powerful moment of unity. It was a powerful moment of hope.
In another way, the moment started with the cold-blooded killing of George Floyd by a White policeman pressing his knee into the neck of George Floyd for eight minutes and forty-six seconds. Other policemen helped to kill him. This killing also was caught on camera. Demonstrations erupted not only in Minneapolis, Minn., but across this country and around the world. They were the most widespread demonstrations in the history of the world. It was a powerful moment of unity. It was a powerful moment of hope.
In another way, this moment started 400 years ago when 27 Africans were snatched from their families, their villages, their tribes and their continent, and carried thousands of miles through the Middle Passage to Jamestown, Va. They were immediately enslaved. This slavery morphed into the most vicious and inhuman slavery known to mankind. It lasted nearly 250 years officially and another hundred years unofficially. The long arms of this savage slavery reaches down into this very day even in states where slavery never existed. The manifestations are many. It was a powerful moment of unity. It was a powerful moment of hope.
This slavery created a pervasive caste system based on color that spread far and wide, well beyond those enslaved and well beyond states with legalized slavery. The initial law enforcement that grew into police forces in what is now the United States of America was created to enforce slavery and to enforce later the many and varied laws, rules, regulations and requirements of Jim Crow segregation. That police culture continues to this day. It was a powerful moment of unity. It was a powerful moment of hope.
Never before had a professional sports game been cancelled because a Black person was brutally shot by White law enforcement. And there have been thousands of documented lynchings and other killings. In fact, hundreds of thousands of White Americans attended these public lynchings. Many brought picnic baskets and children to watch the lynchings. It was a powerful moment of unity. It was a powerful moment of hope.
When the Bucks refused to play the basketball game, the Boston Celtics joined the decision not to play. The Bucks play their home basketball games just 30 miles from Kenosha, where Blake was shot seven times in the back. The players were deeply touched by this cold-blooded shooting. They had to do something, so they refused to play ball. The moment also touched others. All NBA basketball games scheduled that day were cancelled. Then all games were cancelled for the next day while players met and talked and planned. It was a powerful moment of unity. It was a powerful moment of hope.
The moment of unity did not stop with men’s professional basketball. Women stopped playing professional basketball games as well. They wore shirts with seven bullet holes, like marks in the back representing the seven holes in the body of Jacob Blake. They spoke out intelligently and passionately and caringly. It was a powerful moment of unity. It was a powerful moment of hope.
Then young Naomi Osaka, a multiple Grand Slam tennis champion, unilaterally decided that she was not going to play her quarterfinal tennis match. Then the Women’s Tennis Association followed suit and cancelled all tournament matches. It was a powerful moment of unity. It was a powerful moment of hope.
The moment of unity spread to other sports: baseball; football; hockey; golf; etc. Black and White athletes united in the moment. Male and female athletes united in the moment. Older and young athletes united in the moment. The moment cut across the sports world in recognition and acknowledgement that Black lives should matter just like White lives. It was a powerful moment of unity. It was a powerful moment of hope.
The unity was so powerful. As was the hope. All these athletes were saying Black lives mattered enough to stop playing for days. They were saying the 400 years of slavery and segregation and their aftermath must be addressed. They were recognizing that Black lives do not matter, but should matter, as much as White lives in these United States of America. To have these many athletes from across the sports world join together in such a unified action moment is extremely powerful and hopeful. Athletes entertain us, but they also forge powerful cultural forces that bear fruit aplenty. That is real reason to hope. It was a powerful moment of unity. It was a powerful moment of hope.
Sometimes things touch us in ways that we unify within ourselves. Sometimes they unify the family or community. Every now and then, it unifies a whole country. Once in a century, it unified the whole world. But this was a unique moment that unified professional sports across the spectrum. There has never been such a moment that said Black lives matter. Even when the teams resumed playing days later, the moment continued. It was a powerful moment of unity. It was a powerful moment of hope.
Henry “Hank” Sanders was a Democratic member of the Alabama senate for 35 years.
