FORECAST: Flash flooding threat with this morning’s heavy rain

- THIS MORNING: Flash flooding risk with heavy rain
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 10 AM EDT
- OAKS & DERBY: Drying out and cooling down!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heavy rain continues to be an issue this morning; a Caution Alert Day has been issued for this morning because of the flash flooding and strong storm threat. Heavy rain exits by late morning but scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon. We dry out during the evening hours but the cold front can drag additional showers through the region during the overnight hours. Temperatures fall into the 60s by Friday morning.
Tomorrow looks quite pleasant for the Kentucky Oaks. While a few showers are possible early Friday morning, drier conditions are expected by the afternoon as less humid air rolls in behind the front. High clouds hover overhead as highs sit in the 70s. The high, thin cloud deck will begin to break up tomorrow evening. It will be a cooler Friday night with lows near 60 in the city, and in the 50s elsewhere.
Saturday features mostly sunny skies and high in the upper 70s and low 80s.
