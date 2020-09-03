FORECAST: Only isolated downpours for the afternoon

- THIS AFTERNOON: Isolated downpours
- OAKS & DERBY: Less-humid with increasing sunshine
- LABOR DAY: Trending drier, and quite warm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We are expecting a calmer afternoon with only a few showers or thunderstorms possible, mainly for Southern Kentucky. We’ll see some hazy sunshine at times getting through but expect a mostly cloudy sky. Breezy at times. Highs in the 80s.
We dry out during the evening hours but the cold front can drag additional showers through the region during the overnight hours. Temperatures fall into the 60s by Friday morning.
A brief shower and some fog around sunrise, but the weather will improve rapidly in the morning with a partly cloudy sky expected by the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 70s most of the day.
The high, thin cloud deck will begin to break up tomorrow evening. It will be a cooler Friday night with lows near 60 in the city, and upper 40s to lower 50s away from the city.
Saturday features mostly sunny skies and high in the upper 70s and low 80s.
